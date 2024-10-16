Cowan salutes 'really connected' Brackley after superb FA Cup replay success

Scott Pollock and Morgan Roberts got the goals for Brackley against Hartlepool (picture: Pete Keen)

Boss Gavin Cowan hailed his team for how connected they were after Brackley Town claimed a superb 3-1 FA Cup win against Hartlepool United on Tuesday night.

The Saints had come close to winning at Hartlepool in the fourth qualifying round tie last Saturday, only being denied by an 85th-minute leveller in a 1-1 draw.

But Brackley made no mistake in midweek, with Scott Pollock's double and an effort from Morgan Roberts setting up a first round proper clash at home to Braintree Town on the weekend of November 2.

"Full credit to the players because we have a group who are so connected," Cowan said.

"Physically, we just looked incredible considering we're the part-time team, coming from Saturday putting in a big effort on a boggy pitch.

"Seeing how connected they are psychologically and physically was a real pleasure to be a part of and the players deserve all the credit.

"What's indicative of a team that's really connected is that even the players on the bench are celebrating the goals as if they've scored them themselves.

"A lot of those lads have been in (the team), it's hard to be out of it, especially on big nights like this, but it just shows the real maturity within the group."

Brackley had gone 1-0 down against Hartlepool on Tuesday night as the away side netted a penalty on the half-hour mark.

But Roberts levelled things up three minutes later and Pollock's second-half double saw the Saints through.

"As a whole, we reacted brilliantly," Cowan said.

"We didn't start well and we were a little bit disappointed with that. Maybe we were feeling the occasion, which isn't like us, but we asked the lads to be ruthless and clinical – and they were that.

"I feel we totally deserved the win and we got what we deserved."

Brackley must now turn their attentions back to league matters as they host Radcliffe in National League North on Saturday afternoon.

And Cowan said: "We've got Radcliffe now at home and I feel like they're in a false position in the league.

"They're a very, very good team and if you get complacent against a team like that they can hurt you.

"The messages are that it's all about mentality.

"You've seen what a brilliant team we can be and we have to replicate that if we want to get wins.

"We'll have a bit of downtime, make sure the lads are conditioned right and it will all be about starting fast and being as ruthless as we were on Tuesday night."