Cowan salutes 'real leader' Carline after Brackley secure key win

George Carline scored a crucial goal for Brackley against Peterborough Sports (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan hailed ‘real leader’ George Carline after the defender stepped up to play the role of match-winner for Brackley Town on Saturday.

Carline delivered a fine 60th-minute header that helped the Saints secure a crucial 1-0 win against Peterborough Sports at St James Park.

Sports had not been beaten in the league away from home since November 2, but their unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of a title-chasing Brackley team.

And Cowan was far from surprised that it was Carline who popped up to pick up the three points.

The Brackley boss said: "It was a great header, George has been absolutely incredible, a real leader, and it doesn’t surprise me he did that because it does take a leader to do something of that ilk.

“Peterborough Sports hadn’t been beaten away since early November and they’re such a tough team, well set out and their managers are a class act.

"They always put out a team that are going to give you a real test and we're just thankful to come through it.

"We maybe could have scored going into half-time because I felt we had a few chances we should have put away but we’re pleased to come away with three points and, at this stage of the season, that’s all that counts.

"We had plenty of opportunities to score, really kept them at bay, and we always felt one would go in and we’d get something.

"Managing the game towards the end is something we need to improve on but overall we showed real professionalism and trust in our process.

"I’m really pleased with the lads because it’s two brilliant wins back to back.”

Brackley were handed a huge boost on Saturday as key striker Danny Newton returned from injury after more than three months out.

“I’m as pleased as anyone,” Cowan said. "Our top goalscorer from last season is back and it just gives the lads a boost.

"We had Jez Abbey who missed out on the squad and he’s been brilliant for us, probably the best trainer the other night, and he really deserved to be in and around it, but the strength of squad we’ve got, it just gives everyone a lift.

"It was nice to turn around to the bench and not be like we were away to Stockport and in other games where we’ve had very few players to choose from.

"It was nice to be able to look at players we can rely on in their numbers.”

Brackley are now sitting third in the league standings ahead of a tricky trip to fifth-placed Chorley on Tuesday night.

And Cowan said: "It’s a tough game, but we want to go there and give the best account of ourselves.”