Cowan salutes O'Sullivan as midfielder leaves Saints

By Tom Vickers
Published 21st Jun 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2025, 12:14 BST
Tommy O'Sullivan (photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)placeholder image
Tommy O'Sullivan (photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
Gavin Cowan says he will remain Tommy O'Sullivan's biggest fan after it was confirmed the midfielder will be leaving Brackley Town this summer.

O'Sullivan's influence was vital in what will go down as one of the greatest campaigns in Brackley's history as they claimed the National League North crown last season.

O'Sullivan's composure, calmness and commitment made him a firm favourite with team-mates, staff and supporters alike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And he now departs leaves with Brackley boss Cowan's full respect and best wishes for the future.

“Tommy feels that he needs guarantees at this stage of his career and that he needs every minute on the pitch," Cowan said.

"Myself and Tommy have had a very close relationship, as I do with all my players, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to work with him due to his intelligence and his sheer class on and off the pitch.

"He knows I’ll be his biggest fan wherever he goes!”

Related topics:Brackley TownBrackleyNational League North
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice