Cowan salutes O'Sullivan as midfielder leaves Saints
O'Sullivan's influence was vital in what will go down as one of the greatest campaigns in Brackley's history as they claimed the National League North crown last season.
O'Sullivan's composure, calmness and commitment made him a firm favourite with team-mates, staff and supporters alike.
And he now departs leaves with Brackley boss Cowan's full respect and best wishes for the future.
“Tommy feels that he needs guarantees at this stage of his career and that he needs every minute on the pitch," Cowan said.
"Myself and Tommy have had a very close relationship, as I do with all my players, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to work with him due to his intelligence and his sheer class on and off the pitch.
"He knows I’ll be his biggest fan wherever he goes!”