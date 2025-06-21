Cowan salutes O'Sullivan as midfielder leaves Saints

Tommy O'Sullivan (photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Gavin Cowan says he will remain Tommy O'Sullivan's biggest fan after it was confirmed the midfielder will be leaving Brackley Town this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O'Sullivan's influence was vital in what will go down as one of the greatest campaigns in Brackley's history as they claimed the National League North crown last season.

O'Sullivan's composure, calmness and commitment made him a firm favourite with team-mates, staff and supporters alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he now departs leaves with Brackley boss Cowan's full respect and best wishes for the future.

“Tommy feels that he needs guarantees at this stage of his career and that he needs every minute on the pitch," Cowan said.

"Myself and Tommy have had a very close relationship, as I do with all my players, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to work with him due to his intelligence and his sheer class on and off the pitch.

"He knows I’ll be his biggest fan wherever he goes!”