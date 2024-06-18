Cowan salutes Lewis as long-serving Brackley Town goalkeeper calls time on career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan says Danny Lewis is one of the best goalkeepers non-league football has seen during the past 20 years.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Lewis, who has just turned 42, has decided to retire.

He enjoyed a long and distinguished career, which included 320 appearances for Brackley.

And Cowan said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to play with and manage Danny during his illustrious non-league career.

Danny Lewis (photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

"It’s extraordinary that he has been able to maintain such a high standard of performance over 20-plus years and that undoubtedly sees him go down of one of the best goalkeepers non-league has seen during that time.

"I know this was a difficult decision for him but he has earned the right to now spend time with his wife and boys, and I know he won’t be a stranger to us here at St James Park.”

Spells at Moor Green and Redditch United led to time with Kidderminster Harriers where Lewis made 169 appearances before joining Solihull Moors in 2015.

He was part of a National League North title-winning side at Soluhull before joining Kevin Wilkin’s Brackley for the 2017-18 season.

He made his Saints debut in a home win over FC United of Manchester, with his first clean sheet coming days later against Nuneaton.

Lewis was ever-present throughout his seven seasons at St James Park.

One highlight of his time with the Saints came at Wembley in the FA Trophy final against Bromley. On that day, Lewis helped Brackley to secure a penalty shoot-out win.

Another memorable moment came in June 2022 when he was named in the National League North team of the season having kept a record 28 clean sheets.

He was also named as the Reusch goalkeeper of the year at the 2022 National Game Awards.

And Brackley chairman Francis Oliver said: “Danny has been an outstanding keeper and member of our first team over many seasons.

"As well as a top keeper, he is a great person to have around, and everyone at the club will miss him.