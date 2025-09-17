Cowan reflects on 'great occasion' as Brackley beat Manchester United youngsters

Connor Hall netted for Brackley (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan is hoping Brackley Town can keep boosting their attendances after the 'great occasion' that saw the Saints beat Manchester United Under-21s on Tuesday night.

Brackley were 2-1 winners in the National League Cup encounter at St James Park, with goals from Danny Waldron and Connor Hall providing the victory in front of 2,942 fans.

And Cowan said: "I'm really proud, not only of the performance of the players and the way they conducted themselves to win the game, but also of the fans. To come down here, 3,000 of them, it's a huge occasion for the football club. It really means a lot. We just implore them to keep coming now.

"We obviously have our die-hards, I can see them all in the crowd, but to have people in and around Brackley and even from outside the county to be coming here, it's a great occasion.

"Hopefully people will come here more because it's really good football to come and watch, a really great standard and I'm being biased but the people of Brackley Town Football Club are really good people, really inviting and you can come here and have a really good day.

"Most weeks we'll put in performances people can really enjoy and I'm really pleased to have been part of this great occasion for us."

Brackley have now won both of their matches in the National League Cup and sit top of Group A.

"The National League Cup is a brilliant initiative," Cowan said.

"I think 58 players went from professional clubs into the National League and that's important for these lads because they need to be getting men's football.

"Playing against these lads, they're very young, vibrant and excellent and it was really good to be quite slick and very good ourselves.

"We brought some lads in and topped up some minutes for those who needed them.

"We were particularly good first half, very slick in the turnover and very clinical, which was nice to see with Connor and Danny Waldron on the scoresheet.

"Second half, I felt like we were at our most dangerous when they had the ball and we were happy to minimalise distances to keep us fresh for the weekend.

"It was a really good performance and it sets us up nicely."