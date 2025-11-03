Cowan ready for 'tough game' as Brackley are handed home FA Cup clash with Burton Albion

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan enjoys Brackley Town's FA Cup first round win over Notts County on Saturday

Brackley Town's reward for the stunning FA Cup penalty shootout success against Notts County on Saturday night is another home tie against EFL opposition in round two, with Burton Albion the next visitors to St James Park.

The Brewers will make the trip south to take on Gavin Cowan's side, and the Saints boss is relishing the chance of once again seeing how his National League part-timers get on against League opposition.

Burton ply their trade a league above Notts County, and currently sit one place and two points above the Sky Bet League One relegation zone, and are a couple of points below the Cobblers.

The match was one of the picks of Monday night's round two draw, and there is every chance that the Saints will once again be picked for live TV coverage, having taken their chance to shine on BBC2 on Saturday night.

The match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, with Callum Stewart slotting home the equalsing penalty deep into stoppage time at the end of the game, before the Saints then held their nerve to win the spot-kicks 4-3.

The match was played out in front of a crowd of more than 2,200 and Cowan is happy to be drawn at home, but accepts that the Brewers, who are managed by the experienced Gary Bowyer, are going to be stiff opposition.

"To be honest, you just have to play the cards you are dealt, so it is going to be a tough game again," said Cowan.

"We are really pleased to be at home, but it will be against really tough opposition, and very much in the ilk of Notts County.

"It is something we will have a lot of belief around, and we will feel like we can go on and put on a brilliant performance and get the win, but it will be a big test and we are looking forward to it."

And he added: "It is massive to be at home, and that is ideally what we wanted.

"It means a lot more work for everybody around the football club, and there will probably be a few deep breaths taken after a really hectic time the other night.

"But the football club is starting to get used to these moments and these days as we are experiencing some good success.

"We certainly won't turn on it and we will be excited to welcome Burton here.

"Again, it is a really big club and League opposition, and it is a great opportunity for us to test ourselves against some quality players."

The second round matches are scheduled to be played between Friday, December 6 and Monday, December 8.

Brackley have the little matter of six Enterprise National League matches to play before then, starrting on Wednesday night when they travel to Braintree Town.