Cowan hails 'brilliant reaction' as Brackley bounce back to claim victory

Gavin Cowan has hailed his players for producing a 'brilliant reaction' at Marine on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints bounced back from a disappointing 4-1 midweek defeat at Chorley to record a 2-1 success on the road.

Brackley had gone a goal down inside the opening minute but recovered to secure the three points thanks to strikes from Matt Lowe and Connor Hall.

And Cowan said: "It was a brilliant reaction from the lads after what happened on Tuesday night. There was obviously a lot of disappointment there and we can put that to bed now.

"We made a decision to put it to bed and say 15 games between now and the end of the season and we've got to put our best foot forward. The lads did that well.

"We started a little bit slow. It was a really tight pitch, everything's on top of you and even in the technical area there's no room so it's a different experience.

"But it was good to come here and win, and three points is everything.

"We could probably have been ahead at half-time because once we got into our flow and started playing, the lads were excellent.

"It was a poor first 10 minutes but it didn't really feel any doubt in the second half and there didn't feel like there was really any danger.

"We're just pleased to come and get three points because at this stage of the season, that's what it's all about."

The Saints were hit with an early blow by Marine, but refused to panic as they held their nerve and netted either side of half-time to secure the spoils.

"It's important the lads don't panic, don't get desperate, keep trusting what it is that we do, what we work on and how we apply ourselves," Cowan said.

"We have a particular game strategy going into each game and it's important they trust that - and they did that really well.

"We didn't get desperate, we trusted what we do, kept playing our patterns and we got the win.

"Invariably, if we do that between now and the end of the season in the 14 games to come, I'd like to think we'll come out victorious from the majority of them."

With key players having returned from injury in recent weeks, Cowan now has plenty of selection decisions to make.

And he said: "It's important now that we understand we can't be emotional about it.

"The players have to play for places now - it's competition.

"We have to work together but they have to get themselves in the team and once they do that, they've got to keep themselves there.

"We're very close to our players, we have a great relationship with them but ultimately there's no room for it to be personal, it's got to be professional and it's about winning three points.

"Everybody is getting minutes and getting up to full speed so we're looking in good shape in terms of the squad for the final 14 games of the season.

"But the lads have to do it, they have to trust our process and keep themselves in the team so it's on them now."

Brackley, who are four points off the top of Vanarama National League North, have a rare seven days between matches ahead of Saturday's home clash with Southport.

"It's important to reset but it doesn't stop the hard work," Cowan said.

"We've got to prepare for Southport. It will be a difficult game, but they all are.

"It's important we don't take our own foot off the gas and we put everything in place.

"We want to get to Saturday back at home and hopefully get some more wins under our belt."