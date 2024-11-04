Cowan hails Brackley bravery as they set up FA Cup clash with Stockport County

Brackley claimed a penalty shootout win against Braintree on Saturday (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan hailed the bravery of his Brackley Town players after they set up an FA Cup second round trip to Stockport County.

The Saints held their nerve to beat Braintree Town on penalties after a goalless draw at St James Park on Saturday.

And now they will face Sky Bet League One opposition as they will travel to Edgeley Park on the weekend of November 30.

"First and foremost, I think the players deserved the ovation they got from the fans on Saturday because they worked so hard," Brackley boss Cowan said.

"In the first half, we were the better side, we were well in it in the second half and we really came into our own trying to hit them on the counter while preserving our legs in extra-time.

"We were well worth the win, but it is tough for Braintree because when it goes to penalties you're always hopeful it will go your way.

"Braintree will say that we're a very good side at our level and they're a good side at their level so we had to focus a lot on what we wanted to do and the lads nullified their attributes.

"It was great to get the detail into them so they could follow it through.

"They played with a lot of bravery and courage, and that's what we wanted them to do. They got their rewards.

"We lost our captain (Gaz Dean) and he's a big player for us, and then we lost Scott Pollock who has arguably been one of our best players this season.

"That's where the players deserve a lot of credit for their mentality – to be able to come up against a couple of barriers like that and still kick on and troubleshoot was really impressive."