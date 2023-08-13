Cowan feels Brackley can draw some belief after their last-gasp success

Riccardo Calder scored the Saints’ opening goal in a first half that they largely controlled but Buxton were on top in a scrappy second period and equalised through substitute Luke Shiels.

However, Danny Newton netted an added time winner to secure a victory for his side in their opening home fixture of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And boss Cowan was delighted with his side’s hard work as they earned all three points late on.

Danny Newton heads off to celebrate his late goal, which earned Brackley Town a 2-1 win over Buxton at St James Park. Pictures by Josh Nesden

“I’m really pleased, and its great for the lads because they thoroughly deserved it,” he said.

“It’ll be difficult for Buxton to take, but I think we were well worth the three points over the course of the game.

“We had a few chances and should have been out of sight at half-time because we were dominant for the most part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew they’d come out in the second half and they changed formation to match us up.

Riccardo Calder celebrates after scoring Brackley's opening goal

“It became a battle of wills, and whilst we were very good out of possession, we need more time to gel and synchronise in possession.

“It’s coming, and the players can take a lot of belief in our identity from today.

“Football behaviour tells you that you should defend the lead when winning 1-0 at home, but I wanted us to play our normal game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was tough to get out, but the endeavour, attitude and application was incredible.

“They did what I asked them to do today, and it’s come off.

“They were very committed which is really pleasing, and all of the players deserve high praise.”

Brackley host Bishop’s Stortford in the third match of their campaign on Tuesday evening. Their opponents have also earned a win and a draw in their opening two games.

And Cowan knows his players will prepare properly for the quick turnaround.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We won’t see them face-to-face but the players will be trusted to recover correctly over the weekend.

“It’s their responsibility to make sure that they’re available, fit and strong so they’re ready for the next game.