Cowan expects Brackley midfield to be 'lethal' after adding Brown to the mix

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan believes he now has a 'lethal' midfield after adding Zak Brown to his squad ahead of next season.

Brown has made the move to the Saints following the conclusion of his contract with Kidderminster Harriers.

He becomes the second player to join Brackley from Kidderminster following the acquisition of defender Kyle Morrison last week.

And Cowan is delighted to have been able to recruit Brown, who began his career at West Bromwich Albion, progressing through their academy before gaining senior experience with Alvechurch, where he impressed before switching to Kidderminster in 2022.

Since making the move to Aggborough, the 24-year-old has built a strong reputation for his work rate, technical ability and attacking intent.

He will link up with the Brackley squad next week as pre-season training gets underway ahead of the newly-promoted Saints' campaign in the National League.

“Zak is a real talent that was a standout performer last season," Cowan said.

"With National League experience and Football League potential, we believe Zak will add real quality to our already lethal-looking midfield!"