Cowan believes ‘there’s more to come' as Brackley get ready to return to home soil

The Saints claimed a 1-1 draw at Chorley on the opening day of the season with Alfie Bates giving them the lead before Mark Ellis struck to earn a point for the hosts while Brackley had Morgan Roberts sent-off for an aerial challenge late on.

Now Gavin Cowan’s team are ready to return to St James Park as they entertain Buxton on Saturday before hosting newly-promoted Bishop’s Stortford next Tuesday night.

And while Cowan knows two home game in a row “might be seen as a benefit”, he knows there is no room for error in a tough division.

Brackley Town boss Gavin Cowan is gearing up for back-to-back home matches. Picture by Glenn Alcock

“Ultimately, every game is going to be tough whether we are at home or away,” the Saints manager said.

“It’s an extremely tough league and two home games might be seen as a benefit but there are always surprises so we just have to focus on being at our best whether we are at home or away, playing a team at the top end or the bottom end.

“You have to be at your mettle every week.

“We will be analysing the game at Chorley and looking at the things we did really well and some of the things we need to improve on.

“It’s a good start but I just think there’s a lot more to come from us.”

Reflecting on the opening-day stalemate, Cowan added: “I am a little bit disappointed in the sense that we could have managed the game better for their goal but Chorley were worthy of the result.

“We are a new side and what was evident was that we need a bit of time together to be at our best.

“It wasn’t a poor performance but I know what we are capable of and it’s exciting to know that we have gone there at 65 or 70 per cent of what I think we are capable of and managed to get a draw at a place that will be difficult to go to.