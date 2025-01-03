Cowan believes Brackley players will relish challenge of facing Scunthorpe

Brackley were 2-0 winners at Oxford City on Wednesday (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan says his Brackley Town players are relishing the challenge of travelling to high-flying Scunthorpe United on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The Saints will head north for a huge clash between two of Vanarama National League North's title contenders.

Scunthorpe currently sit second in the standings, but Brackley are just three places and four points behind them with a game in hand.

And Cowan feels his side will enjoy the big task that is in front of them.

"It (Scunthorpe) is such a big club, a big game, but one we're relishing," the Saints boss said.

"We're really looking forward to going there and putting on the best version of us.

"Hopefully our brilliant fans can make the journey if they're able to afford it and if it fits in with schedules. We'd love to see them all there.

"I know the lads are going to want to put on a performance.

"It's a tough task against a club with those resources. They've got brilliant players and they're top of the league, but we're controlling the controllables and we want to go there really upbeat, on the front foot and get a result."

Brackley have won back-to-back league games as they beat Leamington on Boxing Day before earning a 2-0 success at Oxford City on New Year's Day.

And Cowan was very happy with Wednesday's win, which came courtesy of goals from Connor Hall and Shane Byrne.

"I thought the lads were excellent," he said. "They implemented our game strategy for the day very well.

"The lads were incredible in their application and their attitude.

"We created a lot of chances and a lot of moments that we need to be more ruthless with, but the goal came at the right time from Connor.

"We went in at half-time pleased with the performance, expecting to be a bit further ahead with the way the game had gone.

"We knew the second half would be a bigger test but we managed to counter them and I thought the lads were excellent, well deserving of the win."