Covid case causes Poppies' clash with Brackley to be called off

The pre-season clash between Kettering Town and Brackley Town tonight (Tuesday) has been called off.

The announcement was made late last night with Brackley having to put themselves in isolation after a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Saints squad.

The National League North rivals were due to meet as part of the Newlands Shield pre-season competition.

Kettering have confirmed they are trying to arrange a new opponent to play them in a friendly at Latimer Park to replace the fixture.