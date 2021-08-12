Kion Etete jumps for joy after scoring his first goal against Coventry. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Coventry City 1 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings from superb Carabao Cup victory

Cobblers secured their place in round two of the Carabao Cup with a superb 2-1 victory at Coventry City on Wednesday.

By James Heneghan
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 11:17 am

Town recovered from Tyler Walker's early strike to dump out their Championship hosts as Kion Etete capped a fine debut display with two goals. Here are our player ratings from a great night at the Ricoh Arena...

1. Jonny Maxted

You feared he would be in for a busy night after Coventry's dominant start, but in actual fact the opposite was true. Needed to make only one save - a fingertip stop from Dacosta's curler - after being beaten by Walker's early opener... 7.5

2. Sid Nelson

Looked a little uncomfortable playing on the right of a back three in the early stages as Shipley got the wrong side of him to set up the opener, but soon settled down and got to grips with things after the shape change. Played his part in an excellent defensive performance... 7.5

3. Fraser Horsfall

Wore the armband with Mills on the bench and produced a captain's performance. Slightly unfortunate with the goal as his touch ricocheted kindly for Walker, but blemish-free thereafter, easily dealing with Coventry's aerial attack late on. Great flick for Etete's second... 8

4. Jon Guthrie

The early signs were ominous as City carved open Town's defence two or three times, but he helped tighten things up. Brings a sense of calmness and experience to the back-line and was good on the ball... 8

James HeneghanCoventry CityCobblers
