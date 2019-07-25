Council leader Nunn to attend Cobblers’ Supporters Trust open meeting

Borough Council leader Jonathan Nunn will be among the guests at the Northampton Town Suppporters Trust open meeting at the Kingsley Park WMC on Thursday night.

The meeting will be a Q&A session, with the Trust’s elected board representatives, as well as some Conservative councillors who sit on Northampton Borough Council, on hand to answer questions from the club’s supporters.

Those councillors will be on hand to answer questions regarding the ongoing east stand saga at the PTS Academy Stadium.

A statement from the Supporters Trust read: “Just a reminder about the Trust’s open meeting (Thursday, 25 July) at which some Conservative borough councillors, including council leader Jonathan Nunn, will be in attendance.

“The Trust has been meeting with Northampton Borough Council to discuss the status of the Sixfields east stand development.

“This meeting represents your opportunity to put your own questions to your elected representatives.

“You can find out the latest about our exploration of a community ownership update for the Cobblers and hear about what we will be up to during the new season.

“Trust members have asked us to improve our communications - we are working hard to do this and the meeting is open to ALL Cobblers fans to find out more about what the Trust is doing.”

The Trust Q&A will take place at Kingsley Park WMC on Kettering Road in Northampton (7.30pm), and there will be a bar available.

The meeting is scheduled to last for a couple of hours, and parking is available on the surrounding streets.