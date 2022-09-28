Council confirm Supporters' Trust bid to rival club for Sixfields land

West Northants Council say they are ‘in discussions’ with Northampton Town Supporters’ Trust after confirming they have received a rival offer for the land at Sixfields.

The council’s deal with the football club was approved by Cabinet in march, however the Trust then opted to invoke the ACV on the disused athletics track, giving them six months to prepare and present a bid to West Northants Council. They initially teamed up with Northampton-based Goodwill Solutions CIC to devise what they described as a ‘robust and fully-costed business plan’ for the 3.61-acre site, but that fell through.

However, it was reported by the NN Journal at the start of September, a day before the ACV expired, that the Trust had written to the council offering £3million for the whole land. The Trust have not commented on the matter since but WNC have now confirmed the bid to the Chron and say they are currently in the process of doing due diligence checks.

The disused athletics track at Sixfields

Stuart Timmiss, Executive Director of Place, Economy & Environment at West Northamptonshire Council, told the Chron: “We can confirm that we have received an offer for the land at Sixfields from the Supporters Trust.