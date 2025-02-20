Costelloe's presence gives Cobblers the option to play a different way, says Nolan

Dara Costelloe

Kevin Nolan believes the presence of Dara Costelloe up front, in place of the injured Tom Eaves, will allow Cobblers to ‘get after teams’ and press with more aggression.

Eaves had been influential in Town’s improved form before his knee injury, providing a physical presence up front and a focal point for the team to play off, and his absence was keenly felt during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Wrexham.

Costelloe, a lively young forward who arrived at Sixfields on loan from Burnley on deadline day, is a different type of player and Cobblers may have to tweak their approach as a result, although Nolan does not believe too much has to change.

Nolan said: "I was really pleased when I looked back at Saturday and I thought the front three worked well together. We changed it and went to a two with Cam (McGeehan) in because we felt they were getting control in the middle of the park.

"I felt they worked well together and Dara did fantastically to get through the 90 minutes having been out for a long time. We can see his energy in training and once he gets to know the lads and the lads get to know him, I feel that it'll just click anyway.

"We've been working on the training pitch on how we can hurt Bristol Rovers at the weekend and that'll continue throughout the week.

"Nothing too much changes but Dara gives us a lot of energy up there and the lads who we already have can bring a real buzz and we can get after teams and play on the front foot and press more than we might have done if we had a Tom Eaves up front when we sit and try and set traps.

"We just have to keep going the way we have been. I felt we matched Wrexham for a lot of the game and we matched Huddersfield and now we play a team who are in and around us.”