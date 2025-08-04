Ethan Wheatley

Ethan Wheatley says Northampton’s track record of improving and developing young players in recent seasons – particularly fellow striker Dara Costelloe – was one of the big factors in his decision to sign for the club.

Costelloe joined Cobblers on loan from Burnley in January as something of an unknown quantity but he quickly impressed and by the end of the season was one of the most important members of the team. He followed the likes of Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie, who also enjoyed great success at Sixfields.

"It's 100 per cent something I look at,” said Wheatley. “The club's track record with loanees in recent seasons has been really good – I saw what happened with Dara Costelloe last season. He did really well and earned a big move. I'm hoping to do something similar.”

And the 19-year-old also won’t let last season’s difficult loan spell at Walsall, where he played just four times, define him, adding: "It was a tough experience but I don't have regrets. I just tried to get as much out of it as I possibly could. I put 100 per cent into training every day and I learned from the senior players.

"It was a difficult time but I still managed to pick up bits and pieces and that will hopefully me coming to Northampton. I learned a lot about myself and it set me up because now I know what I'm going into. That was my first loan and I didn't know what to expect but now I feel better prepared and I'm looking to play a lot and score a few goals.”

Asked to describe his attributes, Wheatley said: "I would say my strengths are my athleticism, my height, my strength and my speed but also in and around the box, my finishing because I'm a goalscorer.

"I think the main thing is game-time for my development. I need to play senior football because it's a big one for me this season and I do need to play regularly. I'd love to score a few goals as well and help get the club into a good position."