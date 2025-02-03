Costelloe will offer Cobblers 'something different' after joining from Burnley - Kevin Nolan

By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 20:44 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 20:44 BST
Dara Costelloe will offer Cobblers ‘something different’ in attack after his deadline day arrival on loan from Burnley, according to manager Kevin Nolan.

The 22-year-old Irish-born forward will spend the rest of the season at Sixfields after he was recalled from Accrington Stanley earlier in the window.

"We think Dara can come in and offer something a little different," said Nolan. "He can be a threat, a spark, he can create things and he is very much an attacking threat.

"He is another player who we have brought here despite strong interest from other clubs as his performances this season have attracted attention. That's a big tick for us and we are really pleased that Dara wants to be here.

"He has done really well at Accrington this season, we hope he will come and continue that here."

