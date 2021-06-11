Cornell's contract mutually terminated by Ipswich

David Cornell.

Former Northampton goalkeeper David Cornell has had his contract mutually terminated by Ipswich Town.

The 30-year-old only moved to Portman Road last summer after then-Cobblers manager Keith Curle chose not to offer him a new deal.

However, after 15 appearances and four clean sheets with the Tractor Boys, Cornell is once again a free agent.

The Welshman played 108 games for Northampton between 2016 and 2020.

The East Anglian Daily Times is reporting that several Championship clubs are interest in his services this summer.

In a club statement, Ipswich said: "The club and David Cornell have agreed the mutual termination of his contract.

"David, who joined Town last summer on a free transfer from Northampton, had one season remaining on his contract.

"The 'keeper was informed that opportunities at Portman Road next season would likely have been limited, and as such he has decided to pursue other options.