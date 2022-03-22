Corby boss Mills delighted to see Abimbola make his Cobblers debut

Peter Abimbola made his Football League debut for the Cobblers on Saturday. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

The 18-year-old Academy product had been due to continue his work experience loan deal with the Steelmen in their Northern Premier League Midlands clash at Soham Town Rangers.

Instead, he was named on the bench for the Cobblers’ League Two encounter with Bristol Rovers and was thrust into the action after just 19 minutes when Tyler Magloire who was forced off with a dislocated shoulder.

Abimbola was later replaced himself in the second half with boss Jon Brady throwing on an extra striker in a bid to get the Cobblers back into a game they eventually lost 1-0.

But the young midfielder earned praise for his display.

Abimbola enjoyed a successful loan stint at Corby earlier in the season and then returned again to feature in the recent 2-2 draw with Halesowen Town.

And Mills, a European Cup winner as a player with Nottingham Forest and successful manager in non-League football, was delighted to see Abimbola get his chance.

Asked about the positive reaction to the player’s debut, Mills replied: “It was no surprise to me.

“Obviously, I didn’t see the game but I heard he did well and he will do well. He’s got a good head on his shoulders, he is a lovely lad who wants to listen and wants to learn.

“Jon Brady and his staff have to take credit because they let him come to Corby and they let him come back again for the game with Halesowen and he must have been in their minds then.

“I have listened to Jon and he wants to get the younger players out to the local teams to get these boys men’s football and to grow up.

“Peter’s fitness would have been better for playing 90 minutes with us and playing against some tough sides.

“He has gone from playing against Halesowen at Corby to playing against Bristol Rovers at Sixfields and all credit to him.