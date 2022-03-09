Contract talks put on the back burner as Cobblers focus on the job at hand

Cobblers boss Jon Brady insists his full focus is on the job at hand and trying to win promotion this season, with contract talks taking a back seat.

Brady revealed on Saturday that the club face a battle to keep hold of free-scoring centre-back Fraser Horsfall, who is out of contract in the summer.

Town will likely need to win promotion to League One if they are to tie down Horsfall while goalkeeper Liam Roberts and midfielder Shaun McWilliams are also yet to commit to new deals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Brady and Fraser Horsfall.

The club have secured Ali Koiki, Sam Hoskins and Jack Sowerby on contracts until at least next summer.

Brady said: “I gave a bit of an insight into where we’re at over the weekend with Fraser but what I want to do now is just focus on the next game and what we need to do within the group.

“I don’t want to elaborate too much more on those things. We are trying our best to keep our best players and that’s all we can do.

“But the focus is on the next game and putting all our efforts as individuals into making that game the best it can be.”

After a sticky start to his time at Sixfields, Horsfall has improved immeasurably over the last 12 months, particularly since Brady took charge.

“I’m really pleased to see this from Fraser,” added Town's chief.

“In my first game in charge of the football club, he was on the bench but he then played in the next game at Ipswich.

“We kept a clean sheet in that game and he played well and since then he has played almost every minute for us.

“I made him vice-captain at the start of the season and because of (Joseph) Millsy’s injury, he’s stepped in and he’s really become a strong leader within the group.