Continuity so important for Brady after Cobblers tie down key pair

Jack Sowerby

​Manager Jon Brady has stressed the importance of ‘continuity’ after Cobblers secured the long-term futures of Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby.

Right-back McGowan signed a deal until the summer of 2025 last week before midfielder Sowerby did likewise on Monday. Jon Guthrie, Tyler Magloire and Mitch Pinnock are also all under contract for the same length of time whilst several others, including top scorer Sam Hoskins, still have 18 months left on their deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although supporters continue to clamour for new signings, Brady believes it is just as important, if not more, to tie down a core group of the current squad.

"We're really pleased to tie down those players because they are great characters first and foremost,” said Brady. "They have been really effective for us through their performances when they have played and it's great to have continuity.

"It's the first time in a long time at this football club where fans, staff, everybody can get attached to the players and really know them inside out.

"A lot of players have now been here two years, some four years and you go up to Sam who's been here seven or eight years, and that shows real continuity and it shows they understand what we want and we understand what they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad