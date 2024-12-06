Sixfieldsplaceholder image
Contenders for next Cobblers boss - who's in the frame to replace Jon Brady?

By James Heneghan
Published 6th Dec 2024, 09:18 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 10:23 BST
Cobblers have started the search for a new manager following Jon Brady's resignation.

Ian Sampson will step up from his role as Brady’s assistant to take caretaker charge whilst the club seek a permanent appointment. Here are some of the early runners and riders...

Current Tamworth boss is the among the early favourites at 5/1. He enjoyed a successful eight-year spell at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, winning promotion to Step 3 in 2017/18

1. Andy Peaks

Current Tamworth boss is the among the early favourites at 5/1. He enjoyed a successful eight-year spell at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, winning promotion to Step 3 in 2017/18 Photo: Michael Steele

The former Oxford, Blackpool and Charlton boss, who has history with the Cobblers after the 2015/16 season, is also 5/1

2. Michael Appleton

The former Oxford, Blackpool and Charlton boss, who has history with the Cobblers after the 2015/16 season, is also 5/1 Photo: Chris Vaughan - CameraSport

Managed Burton, Birmingham, Derby, Stoke and Millwall. He's currently 6/1

3. Gary Rowett

Managed Burton, Birmingham, Derby, Stoke and Millwall. He's currently 6/1 Photo: Dan Mullan

Not currently given any odds but he's out of work and did fine jobs at both Halifax and Barrow

4. Pete Wild

Not currently given any odds but he's out of work and did fine jobs at both Halifax and Barrow Photo: Pete Norton

