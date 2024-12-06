Contenders for next Cobblers boss - who's in the frame to replace Jon Brady?

Ian Sampson will step up from his role as Brady’s assistant to take caretaker charge whilst the club seek a permanent appointment. Here are some of the early runners and riders...
1. Andy Peaks
Current Tamworth boss is the among the early favourites at 5/1. He enjoyed a successful eight-year spell at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, winning promotion to Step 3 in 2017/18 Photo: Michael Steele
2. Michael Appleton
The former Oxford, Blackpool and Charlton boss, who has history with the Cobblers after the 2015/16 season, is also 5/1 Photo: Chris Vaughan - CameraSport
3. Gary Rowett
Managed Burton, Birmingham, Derby, Stoke and Millwall. He's currently 6/1 Photo: Dan Mullan
4. Pete Wild
Not currently given any odds but he's out of work and did fine jobs at both Halifax and Barrow Photo: Pete Norton