Conor McCarthy has all the qualities Kevin Nolan is looking for as Northampton snap up defender

By James Heneghan
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 15:47 BST
Conor McCarthyplaceholder image
Conor McCarthy
Kevin Nolan believes centre-back Conor McCarthy has the leadership skills off the pitch and the quality on it to be an important player for the Cobblers next season.

The 27-year-old Irishman, who has spent the past three seasons at Barnsley, was announced as Northampton’s eighth summer signing when he put pen to paper on a two-year deal on Monday afternoon.

“We see Conor as a leader, a really good professional and someone we are really pleased to sign,” said Nolan. “He has been really impressive in the conversations we have had with him and he is a very good character. He conducts himself very well and he has a presence about him.

“First and foremost though, he is a good defender, strong in the air and in the tackle and he puts his body on the line. He is also good on the ball and we are adding players who we think will make us better in that part of the game.

“I want us to be better in possession and he will help with that. He will help us sustain attacks as well as his defensive work and that’s important for the way we want to play.”

