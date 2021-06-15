Connolly reveals why he turned down other offers to join the Cobblers

Dylan Connolly. Picture: Pete Norton

Hearing Jon Brady's plans for the Cobblers convinced new signing Dylan Connolly to shun other offers and pen a two-year deal with the Cobblers.

The 26-year-old was unveiled as Town's fourth summer signing on Tuesday, and the third to have headed south from Scotland.

Connolly confirmed he received interest from elsewhere, including St Mirren where he spent the 2020/21 season, but after speaking with Brady and visiting the club, his mind was quickly made up.

"I did have a few other offers," said the Irish winger. "But when I came down to see the manager and the club, I made my mind up quite quickly.

"I liked what the manager had to say in terms of his plans for the club going forward and how he wants to play on the pitch.

"I was really excited to come down and see him and hear that and I was eager to get it signed and sealed quickly."

Connolly made 39 appearances for SPL side St Mirren last season, whilst his other clubs include Bradford City and AFC Wimbledon, in addition to Bohemians, Shelbourne and Dundalk back in Ireland.

He added: "I've played in different countries and a lot of divisions and I'll use all of that experience and everything I've learned and bring it into the squad for next season.

"I really enjoyed my time in Scotland. It's a really good league with some massive clubs and we were very competitive last season and had a good season.