Connolly hoping to 'kick-on' after his best display in claret

Dylan Connolly punches the air in delight after scoring from the spot.

This was more like the Dylan Connolly Cobblers fans had been hoping and expecting to see when he first arrived at Sixfields in the summer.

It has been a stop-start first two months for the speedy winger but against Walsall on Tuesday, he showed just what he’s capable of with an electric display.

Connolly terrified Walsall with his pace and directness, drawing numerous fouls and yellow cards from visiting defenders and creating Town’s two best chances on the night.

The 26-year-old became a dad for the second time at the weekend and he seemed to play with renewed freedom and confidence throughout an entertaining encounter in the EFL Trophy.

That was no better illustrated than when he stepped to dispatch a second-half penalty and bring Town level.

“I’m really enjoying my time here,” said Connolly.

“It did take me a while to settle in with stuff going on at home but I’m finding my feet now and I’m enjoying my football and the training here.

“My partner gave birth to my second daughter at the weekend, which was a blessing and I’m over the moon to have her in the world, so I was buzzing going into the game.

“I really enjoyed Tuesday and now hopefully I can kick-on and put in similar performances, or even better, but all I can do is give the manager a headache when he selects the team on Saturday.”

Connolly accepts that one good performance in a second-rate competition counts for little in the long run.

He needs to use Tuesday as a springboard for the rest of the season.

“I know I’ve got to work hard and do what I do for the team, which is be aggressive, run at people and make things happen,” he added.

“That’s what I have to keep on doing and be more consistent in that and I think I will over time and the main thing is always to work hard because if we do that, we’ll be OK.

“I think it’s a mental thing as well because it’s very hard to be consistent over a 46-game season but even if you’re not playing well, if you dig in and work hard, the result might swing your way and positive things will happen.

“The manager drills that into you but as individuals you’ve got t be motivated to do well and to win promotions and to score goals and get assists and keep clean sheets.