Confirmed: Tottenham recall Kion Etete from Cobblers ahead of League One move

Kion Etete scored six goals in 23 appearances for Northampton.

Kion Etete has been recalled by Tottenham Hotspur from his loan spell at Sixfields.

The 20-year-old agreed a season-long loan deal with the Cobblers in August but Tottenham have activated a clause to recall him mid-season ahead of another temporary switch.

He is expected to move to League One side Cheltenham Town for the rest of the season.

Etete made 23 appearances in all competitions and scored six goals, becoming a focal point for the team at the top end of the pitch.