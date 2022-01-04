Confirmed: Tottenham recall Kion Etete from Cobblers ahead of League One move

Cheltenham set to poach youngster for the rest of the season

By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 6:01 pm
Kion Etete scored six goals in 23 appearances for Northampton.

Kion Etete has been recalled by Tottenham Hotspur from his loan spell at Sixfields.

The 20-year-old agreed a season-long loan deal with the Cobblers in August but Tottenham have activated a clause to recall him mid-season ahead of another temporary switch.

He is expected to move to League One side Cheltenham Town for the rest of the season.

Etete made 23 appearances in all competitions and scored six goals, becoming a focal point for the team at the top end of the pitch.

He produced a memorable debut performance when scoring twice against Coventry City in the Carabao Cup.

