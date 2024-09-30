Northampton Town failed to take their chances and were beaten 2-0 at home to Mansfield Town.Northampton Town failed to take their chances and were beaten 2-0 at home to Mansfield Town.
Computer simulation predicts nervous end to the season for Northampton Town, plus finishing positions for Blackpool, Reading, Wigan Athletic and the rest

Published 30th Sep 2024
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 11:42 BST
Cobblers slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Mansfield Town at the weekend.

They paid the price for some wasteful finishing as well as an inspired opposition goalkeeper.

It was a frustrating result after the fantastic win at Huddersfield in their previous match.

And the computer boffins think it will continue to be a frustrating season for Cobblers.

This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – thinks League One will finish and how many points Cobblers will pick up.

The Predicted Table

This table represents the model's prediction of the final standings at the end of the season. It incorporates any actual results that have occurred so far if any and predicts the exact scores for the remaining games to compile a final league table.

92pts (+34)

1. Birmingham City

92pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+28)

2. Huddersfield Town

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+26)

3. Lincoln City

87pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+20)

4. Charlton Athletic

84pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

