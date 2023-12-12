Comparing Cobblers' start to the 2023/24 season to every other League One campaign this century
The 2023/24 season is Cobblers’ 10th in the third tier of English football this century and after 20 games they find themselves unusually high in the table – currently 12th on 26 points.
By James Heneghan
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 10:44 GMT
How does that compare to their previous nine seasons in League One? Just how rare is it for the Cobblers to be in the top half after 20 games? Find out here...
