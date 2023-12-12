News you can trust since 1931
Marc Leonard celebrates scoring the opening goal against Burton Albion last monthMarc Leonard celebrates scoring the opening goal against Burton Albion last month
Comparing Cobblers' start to the 2023/24 season to every other League One campaign this century

The 2023/24 season is Cobblers’ 10th in the third tier of English football this century and after 20 games they find themselves unusually high in the table – currently 12th on 26 points.
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT
How does that compare to their previous nine seasons in League One? Just how rare is it for the Cobblers to be in the top half after 20 games? Find out here...

Position after 20 games: 11th, -2 goal difference, 28 points. Finished: 18th, 57 points

1. 2000/01

Position after 20 games: 11th, -2 goal difference, 28 points. Finished: 18th, 57 points Photo: Pete Norton

Position after 20 games: 24th, -21, 14 points. Finished: 20th, 49 points

2. 2001/02

Position after 20 games: 24th, -21, 14 points. Finished: 20th, 49 points Photo: Pete Norton

Position after 20 games: 14th, -4, 25 points. Finished: 24th, 39 points

3. 2002/03

Position after 20 games: 14th, -4, 25 points. Finished: 24th, 39 points Photo: Pete Norton

Position after 20 games: 19th, -5, 23 points. Finished: 14th, 59 points

4. Ian Sampson

Position after 20 games: 19th, -5, 23 points. Finished: 14th, 59 points Photo: Pete Norton

