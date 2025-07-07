Colin Calderwood reflects on Brackley friendly and Northampton's pre-season so far

Tyrese Fornah

Colin Calderwood says he’s ‘very, very pleased’ with how pre-season has gone so far after Cobblers drew 0-0 at Brackley Town in their opening friendly on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Nolan played two different XIs for each half at St James Park, both of which featured new signings, trialists and a smattering of youth players, in a competitive outing against their newly-promoted National League opponents.

"It rounds off what's been a strong week and a really good week for us,” said Calderwood. “We're happy that no one seems to have picked up a knock. Young Freddie (Findlay) did take a bashing to the face and he's a little bit sore but hopefully that's only a scratch and everyone else seems to have come through fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's safety first and it was mostly about pitch orientation with it being our first friendly and I think we're just glad it's over and we can look forward to next week.”

Reflecting on the first few weeks back at Moulton, Calderwood added: "We're very, very pleased with how pre-season has gone far. We've got through a big amount of work and there's only been one niggle that we've picked up out of the whole group. Everyone has done virtually 98 per cent of the work.

"The boys who are coming back from injury, Sam Hoskins and Jack Baldwin, have done really well and they've got more into them than we thought we would at this stage so that's pleasing and that side of it has been excellent.

"There's a few tired bodies and probably a few tired minds because it's been a hard week and a hot week but today rounds it off really nicely.”