Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers assistant boss Colin Calderwood is leaving the club to take up a similar position alongside Russell Martin at Championship side Southampton.

The 58-year-old former Scotland international returned to Sixfields to work alongside Jon Brady in the summer of 2021 and has been an integral part of the club’s success over the last two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as his work on the training pitch, Calderwood also had an influential role in the club’s recruitment setup, but the opportunity to help Southampton get back to the Premier League was too good to turn down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Calderwood on the touchline during Saturday's game against Bristol Rovers.

Former Cobblers boss and player, and current academy manager, Ian Sampson will step up to help Brady and his coaching staff on a temporary basis while the club decide their next steps.

"It is a real shame that Colin has decided to move on, but he certainly goes with our best wishes and as a friend,” said chairman Kelvin Thomas. “He has been made a very good offer from a club who are pushing for a return to the Premier League and we understand the attraction for him. We part on excellent terms and we thank Colin for the significant role he has played at the club over the last two and a half years.