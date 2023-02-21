Colchester United manager Matt Bloomfield could be about to leave the club just days before his side are due to host the Cobblers.

According to BBC Look East reporter Tom Williams, Bloomfield is in talks with League One Wycombe Wanderers about taking over from manager Gareth Ainsworth, who in turn is set to be appointed by Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

Bloomfield has done an excellent job at Colchester after taking charge in September, steering them away from relegation trouble, but he has strong ties with Wycombe. The 39-year-old played over 500 times for the club and worked under Ainsworth as part of the coaching set-up before his move to Colchester.

He was in charge of Wycombe when they beat Northampton in the Carabao Cup at Sixfields earlier this season with Ainsworth absent for family reasons.

Colchester are 18th in League Two but have lost only two of their last 10 games.

