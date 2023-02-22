Colchester United have already started their search for a new head coach after Matt Bloomfield agreed a deal ‘in principle’ to take charge of League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

The 39-year-old, who was only appointed by Colchester in September, played over 500 times for Wycombe and is set to replace long-serving boss Gareth Ainsworth at Adams Park. Ainsworth has been appointed by Queens Park Rangers.

That leaves Colchester without a manager for Saturday’s League Two clash against the Cobblers.

Matt Bloomfield

The club said in a statement: “It has been agreed in principle that Matt Bloomfield will join Wycombe Wanderers as their new Manager.

"The Chairboys have acted quickly following the departure of Gareth Ainsworth to QPR, taking their former player and coach back to Buckinghamshire.

"All the relevant paperwork is expected to be completed and signed imminently, but all aspects of the move have been agreed between the two clubs.

“Bloomfield returns to his former club less than five months after joining the U’s as head coach back in October 2022.