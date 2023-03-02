Colchester United appoint new head coach as former Swindon boss returns to League Two
Matt Bloomfield left for Wycombe last week
By James Heneghan
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Colchester United have appointed Ben Garner as their new head coach.
The 42-year-old, who led Swindon to the play-offs last season and was sacked by League One Charlton Athletic earlier this season, takes over from Matt Bloomfield. Bloomfield left for Wycombe last week shortly before Colchester were beaten 1-0 by Northampton.
Garner is set to observe Saturday's game against Bradford City, which will be overseen by caretaker manager Ross Embleton, before taking training for the first time early next week.