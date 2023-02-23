Colchester United have announced that former Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton will take caretaker charge for Saturday’s game against Northampton.

Embleton, who has been woking as Colchester’s head of recruitment, will be assisted by Dave Huzzey and Elliott Ward after manager Matt Bloomfield was appointed by Wycombe Wanderers. The trio took training for the first time on Thursday and are set to lead the team on Saturday as United begin their search for a new head coach.

Sporting director Dmitri Halajko said: "I would like to start by thanking Matt Bloomfield, Richard Thomas and Lee Harrison for their hard work towards improving Colchester United Football Club."

Ross Embleton

"They have helped move the club forward and improved our league position from when they arrived. We wish them all the best in their careers and hope they continue to succeed.

"The process is already under way to recruitment a new head coach and we will go through a detailed and professional process as we did when recruiting Matt.

"This will take a bit of time and the short term plan while we are in the recruitment process is for Ross Embleton to lead a coaching team also including Dave Huzzey and Elliott Ward.

"Ross has good experience of managing in the league and we know he will prepare us in the professional and detailed manner needed.