Colchester United 0 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Louis Appéré scored the game’s only goal as Cobblers edged out Colchester United to pick up three valuable points at the JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday.
Appéré’s close-range finish came late in a very scruffy first-half, his fifth goal of the season. Cobblers had chances to increase their lead in the second period and nearly paid for not doing so as Colchester finished strong and almost grabbed a late leveller. Here are our player ratings from a hard-fought win in Essex….
1. Tom King
Did his bit in in helping Cobblers keep a clean sheet and pick up three valuable points. Most saves were routine but he reacted smartly to deny Akinde late on... 7.5
2. Tyler Magloire
He made a strong, confident start to the game but his afternoon lasted only 36 minutes after a heavy collision on halfway. He's having a very frustrating season and this latest injury does not look a good one. He could barely walk off... 6.5
3. Jon Guthrie
Held things together as Cobblers came under mounting pressure in the final 20 minutes. One big chance went begging for Hopper but otherwise Town stood strong and held out, led by the skipper... 7.5
4. Sam Sherring
One of his best games in a while. Won a couple of crucial headers in the first-half and then did likewise in the second as he helped see the game out... 7.5
