Colchester United 0 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Jon Guthrie scored the only goal of the game while centre-back partner Fraser Horsfall saw red late on. Here are our player ratings from a hard-earned away win...
1. Liam Roberts
Flawless. Made two superb saves when he looked second-best, reacting quickly to tip Wiredu's curler around the post and then standing tall and strong to thwart Sears one-on-one. Handling was excellent throughout and he regularly relieved pressure on his defence by coming for crosses.... 9 CHRON STAR MAN
2. Aaron McGowan
Gritty display at right-back. Did not come under too much pressure in the opening hour, but it was all hands to the pump late on and he played his part, winning a series of tackles. One great burst and cross down the right almost led to a second... 7.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
It was a relatively serene afternoon for Town's two centre-backs until the hour-mark when United put two up top and went more direct. He won headers and made vital blocks, but a big misjudgement led to the red card, though was probably the right call to take one for the team in that situation so late into the game... 7
4. Jon Guthrie
An early clash of heads left him on the floor and there were concerns he may have to come off, but he battled on and within three minutes had his first goal for the club, left all alone in the penalty box to convert Hoskins' free-kick at the second time of asking. Spearheaded Town's gutsy late rearguard... 8