Jack Baldwin

Colchester manager Danny Cowley says he’s ‘super delighted’ to have signed Jack Baldwin from Northampton.

The experienced centre-half has signed a one-year deal at the League Two U’s having agreed to mutually terminate his Cobblers contract.

“We’re super delighted to bring Jack in,” said Cowley. “Thanks firstly to Northampton for allowing us to make it happen – we’re really thankful to them.

“Jack’s an Essex boy and he’s a boy we know well. He’s obviously had a brilliant career to date. He was on the verge of going to Liverpool from Peterborough but picked up an injury and it didn’t quite happen but he still goes on and plays for the likes of Sunderland. He’s vastly experienced, a really intelligent reader of the game, a really balanced player, physical enough, good in the duel, good aerially but can use the ball well too.

“He played with Tom Flanagan at Sunderland, so they already have a relationship. He played with Harry Anderson and that didn’t put him off! He also played with Ben Perry at Northampton more recently as well.

“We are well pleased to have him with us. With where we are, we’re having to bring a lot of young players in and we love young players but we know that they’re learning and they need some experience and knowhow around them. To be able to bring Jack in is great for the group.”