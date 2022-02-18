Colchester boss Brown sees a 'lot of areas' his side can 'exploit' against Cobblers

Colchester United interim manager Wayne Brown sees 'a lot of areas' in Cobblers' game that his side can 'exploit' having studied Jon Brady's team closely ahead of tomorrow's clash at Sixfields (2pm kick-off).

The U's have endured a difficult season and sacked manager Hayden Mullins last month, but a recent uptick in form has given them some breathing space above the relegation zone.

They have lost only one of their last six games, a run which includes impressive wins at Salford City and Leyton Orient.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Brown.

"Northampton have done great this year," said Brown. "They're nice and solid, but having watched them, there's lots of areas where we can exploit and we'll be taking our positives into the game.

"We've got to be aware of their strengths to nullify what they've got, but we've also got to concentrate on what we've got and how we are going to hurt them, it will be massively important to do that.

"We've wrapped a few lads up, but we've been able to get some good detail into them, off the back of what was a good performance I felt on Saturday, loads of positives to build on and we've done just that.

"The more detail that you can put into the lads, the more understanding there will be from the group. And it's also given us a bit more time for injuries to return, which is beneficial and we've got numbers back in the squad, and competition for places."

Former Cobbler Luke Chambers, now at Colchester, also gave his thoughts on tomorrow's game.

He said: "I started there as a player from 11 or 12-years-old, but it will be a tough game. We know what they're about, from playing them earlier on in the season.

"They're quite direct, but they're have a really good season and have some good players. But we feel we are in a bit better form now going into the game, and really looking forward to it.

"It's been key to have a good, full week of training with the new management team. They've got so many new ideas that they want to drill into us as quickly as possible, but we're prepared as we have been for the first six games that they've been in charge for.

"It's a good place to be at the minute, we've picked up some decent points, but it will be a good opportunity for us to go there. People will probably be writing us off, they're flying high but we can't wait to get going.