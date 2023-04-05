Sixfields

Northampton and Stevenage have both been hit with an FA charge following a ‘mass confrontation’ during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sixfields.

The incident occurred in the 90th minute when Cobblers defender Akin Odimayo was late as he challenged for the ball with Stevenage’s Alex Gilbey, sparking an unseemly brawl that involved players on both teams.

An FA statement confirmed: “Northampton Town and Stevenage have been charged following a mass confrontation between their players in the EFL League Two game on Saturday, April 1.

"It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 90th minute, and they have until Wednesday, April 12, to respond.”