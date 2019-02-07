Former Cobblers striker Kevin van Veen collides with Lincoln goalkeeper Josh Vickers.

Lincoln v Cobblers: Previous meetings in pictures

Cobblers head to table-topping Lincoln City in Sky Bet League Two this weekend.

Here, we take a look at some previous meetings between the two clubs.

Cobblers have played Lincoln twice already this season, most recently in the FA Cup when Harry Anderson's early opener was added to by Tom Pett, giving Lincoln a 2-0 lead.

1. FA Cup woe

But the Cobblers didn't give up lightly as Jack Bridge ignited a comeback with his first goal for the club shortly after half-time.

2. Cobblers hit back

Kevin van Veen then levelled with only nine minutes to go, finding the roof of the net from close-range.

3. KvV levels

Van Veen wheels away in celebration at Sincil Bank.

4. KvV's delight!

