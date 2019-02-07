Lincoln v Cobblers: Previous meetings in pictures Cobblers head to table-topping Lincoln City in Sky Bet League Two this weekend. Here, we take a look at some previous meetings between the two clubs. 1. FA Cup woe Cobblers have played Lincoln twice already this season, most recently in the FA Cup when Harry Anderson's early opener was added to by Tom Pett, giving Lincoln a 2-0 lead. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Cobblers hit back But the Cobblers didn't give up lightly as Jack Bridge ignited a comeback with his first goal for the club shortly after half-time. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. KvV levels Kevin van Veen then levelled with only nine minutes to go, finding the roof of the net from close-range. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. KvV's delight! Van Veen wheels away in celebration at Sincil Bank. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3