Foley calls on the Cobblers army to travel in big numbers to Milton Keynes

Sam Foley has urged the Cobblers faithful to head to Stadium MK in their droves for Saturday's big Sky Bet League Two showdown.

The midfielder has been impressed by the Town travelling support throughout his time at the club, and he knows a massive away following at Stadium MK will go a long way to giving them a crucial advantage this weekend.

With the Cobblers resurgent under new boss Keith Curle, a travelling army of upwards of 2,500 is expected to make the short trip across the Buckinghamshire border to Bletchley.

And Foley says that will be a massive boost to him and his team-mates.

"David Buchanan has told me about 10 times how many fans Northampton took there once, so if we can replicate anywhere near to that it would be an outstanding effort from the fans," said the former Port Vale man, referring to the FA Cup replay at Stadium MK in 2016, when more than 7,000 Town fans travelled to the game..

"So if we could take a lot of people and get a real atmosphere there, it could be a big day for us.

"It is a great stadium, but it is just two teams playing against each other, but with a big away following?".

The supporters have impressed me during my time at this football club, definitely. They are massive part of the club, and for any club at this level.

"If you can get a good following, especially away from home, then it helps the players massively.

"We are not Premier League players, we don't play in massive stadiums, so you can hear what goes on, you can hear the moans and groans, and you can also hear it when they get behind you.

"So maybe it won't be 11 v 11 on Saturday, maybe it will be 12 v 11 with the away support."

The Cobblers go into the game on a four-match unbeaten run, and boosted by their first home win of the season last Saturday, seeing off Forest Green Rovers in dramatic style as Andy Williams netted a last-gasp winner.

That followed a Checkatrade Trophy win at Oxford United, and league two draws with Bury and Swindon Town, and Curle has quickly made his mark less than three weeks after taking over from the sacked Dean Austin.

So what is the new manager doing to make such a difference?

"I think the new gaffer has come in, and he has stripped everything back and has just said 'this is the basics and this is the way we are going to play'," said Foley, who has started all four matches under Curle.

"A lot of the lads are excelling in it, and for me, personally, to be part of that when the lads are playing well, and when the team plays well then normally I play a little bit better, so I will take that.

"It is just simple football now, we are looking to get in behind and squeeze them up and have high energy and work hard, and it is working for us."

Another noticeable change from the stands has been a new-found resilience among the players.

The two wins under Curle have been achieved despite the team being behind at half-time on both occasions.

It had been more than 10 months since the Cobblers had won from a losing position, but they managed twice in the space of five days.

And although Foley insists the mentality in the group has been good all season, he believes the fact the team has now got a few results under their belt will only be good for belief, and that the squad are all on board with their new manager.

"The mentality has been good through the season, and I think you could have seen a lot more heads drop when we weren't getting results," said the 32-year-old.

"But the lads have stuck to it, have shown great character, and have bounced back.

"Now we are getting the results, hopefully it is a springboard for us to bounce on.

"Like the gaffer says, he wants to create a wave, and wants as many people to come on it as possible, and I think everybody in the dressing room is with him."