Cobblers launch new Nike home kit at club open day

The Cobblers have launched their new Nike home kit for the 2018/19 season at the club's annual open day.

The new shirt is all claret, aside from some white trim around the round-neck collar, and is available to buy now from the club shop as well as online at ntfc.clubstore.co.uk.

Ash Taylor shows off the new Cobblers home kit

A club statement on the new shirt, reads: "The new Northampton Town home shirt is made of Nike Dry fabric, designed to move sweat away from your skin.

"The shirt has a performance fit for a streamlined look and features a subtle embossed all-over camo graphic.

"A buttonless placket gives a traditional look to the shirt alongside a white trim around the collar.

"Raglan sleeves eliminate the shoulder seam, to allow a natural range of motion and a comfortable fit.

"The home shirt is complemented with white shorts and socks."

Hundreds of supporters turned out at the open day at the PTS Academy Stadium, and were able to watch the team be put through their paces in an open training session under the watchful eye of boss Dean Austin.

That lasted from 10.30am to midday, and was followed by a mascot race ahead of the new kit reveal.

Supporters then had the chance to meet the first team players and secure pictures and autographs.

As part of the day, which is scheduled to go on until 3pm on Sunday afternoon, there were stadium tours and fun for all of the family with a number of the club's partners attending, offering fun games and activities for supporters of all ages outside of the stadium.