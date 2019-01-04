Cobblers youth teamer Pollock joins St Neots on work experience

Cobblers youth team midfielder Scott Pollock has joined non-League St Neots Town on a temporary, work experience basis.

Pollock will join fellow Town Under-18s players Ryan Hughes and Jack Daldy at the Evostik Southern League Premier Division Central side, with the aim being they gain experience playing first team football with and against senior players.

Jon Brady

St Neots play in the same division as the Cobblers’ county neighbours Kettering Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds, and under-18s coach Jon Brady said: “As we said with Jack and Ryan, Scott will benefit hugely from this spell.

“We are actively looking to get a number of our under 18 players out playing first team football week in, week out at a non-league level, to see how they cope with the extra demands and pressures that first team football brings.

“Our priority at youth level is player development, we have personal player development plans in place for each of the youth team and these work experience spells form part of that.

“They will learn a lot from these spells and we will monitor their progress.”

Pollock will join a St Neots team currently in the bottom three of their division, having won just four of their 22 league games so far this season.

On Saturday they are at home to mid-table Royston.

The news on Pollock’s work experience move follows on from an earlier announcement that young professionals Joe Iaciofano and Sean Whaler have had their loan at AFC Mansfield extended by a further month.

Youth team goalkeeper Bradley Lashley is also out on work experience at United Counties League Premier Division outfit Wellingborough Town.