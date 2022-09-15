Cobblers youth product Ivan Toney wins first England call-up

Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring a goal for the Cobblers against York City in 2015 (Picture: Pete Norton)

Gareth Southgate has named the Brentford striker in his squad for the forthcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Germany at the end of this month

Northampton-born Toney came through the youth ranks at Sixfields, before becoming the club's youngest ever player when making his debut under Aidy Boothroyd when just 16 years and 273 days old at Bradford City in an FA Cup tie in November, 2012.

His record was broken last season, when 15-year-old Josh Tomlinson played in an EFL Trophy match against Brighton Under-21s.

Ivan Toney has been in great form for Brentford this season

Toney then made 15 appearances the following campaign, really making his big breakthrough when he was thrown into the relegation fray by Chris Wilder.

Wilder turned to Toney for the crucial final three games of the season, and two goals - including a stunning overhead kick - in a 3-0 win at Dagenham & Redbridge in April, 2014 went a long way to securing the club's safety from relegation to the non-League.

Toney followed it up with another goal the following week as safety was secured with a 3-1 win over Oxford United on the final day of the season, and he was well and truly up and running.

The following season saw the teenager score 10 goals in 44 appearances, and the scouts from the big clubs were on the prowl.

With the 2015/16 season approaching, and with the Cobblers heading for serious financial troubles, Toney was sold to Newcastle United for a reported £275,000, with former Town boss Graham Carr, then chief scout at the Magpies, getting the deal over the line.

Toney would enjoy successful loan spells at a clutch of clubs before Peterborough United forked out around £600,000 to take him to London Road.

With Posh, Toney was a sensation, scoring 49 goals across two seasons, and that persuaded Championship outfit Brentford to take the big frontman on for a deal said to be worth in the region of £10 million.

The Bees have been rewarded with Toney scoring a remarkable 33 in 2020/21 to fire them into the Premier League, and he has continued his upward progress in the top flight, netting 14 goals last term and five in seven so far this term.

The former Weston Favell Upper School pupil could now get the chance to show what he can do in an England shirt, with the World Cup in Qatar less than two months away.

The Cobblers were quick to tweet their congratulations to ‘one of their own’, saying: “Congratulations to @ivantoney24 on your @EnglandFootball call up! Thoroughly deserved!”

England squad to face Italy and Germany in Nations League

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Manchester United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (on loan at Everton from Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice ( West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).