Cobblers youngsters win silverware in front of big crowd at Sixfields

Miguel Ngwa

Northampton Town U18s won the David Joyce Cup with a 5-2 victory over Bugbrooke St Michaels in front of nearly 1,000 fans at Sixfields on Thursday night, writes James Wiles.

Miguel Ngwa, Kenny Ndefo, Reuben Wyatt, Ethan Lack and Jack Connor scored for the young team in an entertaining game.

Coach Shane Goddard said: “I’m overjoyed because it’s about creating experiences for the players.

“The end goal is that they become professional footballers and they have to have experiences like this along the way.

“They have to learn to compete and win as a team, and they’re a cracking group.

“There are positives every day and whether they win or lose they stick together.

“We’ve grown so much this season on-and-off the pitch and I’m really proud of them.”

The youth team make the journey to Newport County in the EFL Youth Alliance Merit League Two on Saturday.

Goddard added: “Our challenge is to win the Merit League and we have to use this as momentum.

“We can only do that by being at our best and playing to our principles on Saturday.