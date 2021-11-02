Cobblers youngsters to get 'opportunity to impress' against Brighton

Dominic Revan

And he has stated that the match at Sixfields could well present one or two of the club's teenage academy players with a 'hell of an opportunity to impress'.

The Town squad has been hit hard by injury and illness over the past couple of weeks, with Aaron McGowan (injury) and Dylan Connolly (Covid-19) the latest two to be sidelined.

Other unnamed players have also been struck down by illness, and with numbers currently so light, Brady is making it clear he won't risk any of his main players against the Seagulls if they are not 100 per cent right.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cobblers will qualify for the knockout stages from the Southern Group D with a win over Brighton, and asked about what sort of team he will field at Sixfields, Brady said: "My selection thoughts would be that we can't risk any injuries with anybody within this first team group.

"The ones on the outside, we have a lot of experience in our front line that will start, and that will be important to get minutes under their belt.

"We see this Papa John's Trophy as being very important, and we will put a squad together that will be youthful in certain areas but experienced in others.

"We are really going to try and attack this game and try and win it as we always do."

The likes of Nicke Kabamba, Danny Rose, Benny Ashley-Seal, Scott Pollock and Max Dyche are all likely to feature, as well as some of the rising stars in the Under-18 team.

"I don't want to be negative," added Brady.

"With all of these injuries it gives others opportunity, and maybe some real younger ones will get one hell of an opportunity to impress.

"Considering how we have trained, and what we do, we will go with a squad we feel can win the game.

"We will fulfil all the requirements of the competition, but it could be exciting for one or two youngsters."

Another player who is set to start will be Aston Villa loan man Dominic Revan.

The 21-year-old got his first real taste of Football League action when he replaced MGowan in the 30th minute of Saturday's 3-0 win over Carlisle United.

Revan, who is normally a left-sided central defender or left-back, played at right back and impressed.

He was solid defensively, pacey in attack and composed on the ball, none of which was a surprise to Brady who has been working with the player since he joined the club in August.

"I feel Dominic can play across the whole back line," said the Town boss. "He is clever in what he does with his physicality.

"If he was to play centre-back then he will nudge players and he is strong enough physically to do that.

"He is super quick, super enthusiastic and uses the ball well, so he can play in any space along the backline.

"It is really good that we have got him within our squad, and for him to come in on the weekend and play the way he did was almost a seamless transition for us.