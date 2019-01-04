Cobblers youngsters Iaciofano and Whaler have loan spells at AFC Mansfield extended

The Cobblers have agreed to extend the loan spelss of Joe Iaciofano and Sean Whaler to AFC Mansfield for another month.

The pair have enjoyed success with the Bulls since joining the club in November, helping the club move out of the relegation zone of the Northern Premier League East Division.

Sean Whaler

Both have been regulars in the first team, with Iaciofano scoring a hat-trick in their New Year’s Day win over Lincoln United.

That was the youngster’s second treble for the club, as he also netted two in their Boxing Day win over Carlton Town.

In all, the 20-year-old has scored 10 goals in seven appearances for the Bulls.

Whaler, who is 18, assisted two of the three goals scored against Lincoln, and has quickly made a lasting impression with his pace and creativity on the wing.

AFC Mansfield chairman Andy Saunders was very happy to secure the services of the duo for another month: “We’re delighted that both Sean and Joe have extended their loans for a further month and we wish them every success in the rest of their spell with us at AFC Mansfield.”

The pair will be available for the league clash between the Bulls and Tadcaster Albion at their Forest Town Arena ground on Saturday.

The loan deal expires after the NPL East Division game at Ossett United on February 2.

It has been a busy first few days of the January transfer window for the Cobblers, who have also sold top scorer Kevin van Veen to Scunthorpe United and cancelled the contract of midfielder Yaser Kasim.