Cobblers youngsters head out on loan to local non-league club

Young pair Miguel Ngwa and Jack Connor have joined AFC Rushden & Diamonds on loan until January.

Both products of Northampton’s academy, the two 18-year-olds featured for the Cobblers in pre-season but are not yet ready to compete for a first-team spot so will gain valuable experience in non-league.

Striker Connor signed his first pro deal at Sixfields in the summer while Miguel Ngwa made his professional debut last season.

Diamonds boss Andy Burgess said: “Both Jack and Miguel came onto my radar last season when they had loans at Desborough Town and Corby Town respectively and we’ve heard lots of great things about them.

"We’ve seen lots of footage, had lots of conversations with Northampton Town about them and having seen them first hand in the behind-closed-doors friendly last night at Moulton College, we are delighted to be getting two young, hungry and energised individuals who will no doubt have a great impact on us at the top end of the football pitch.

“Both are professional players who see this as a big part of the learning and career education so it’s important we use them properly and give them every opportunity to progress and develop.